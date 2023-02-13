Weight Limit Lowered To Three Tons On Bridge Near Molino

February 13, 2023

Escambia County Public Works has lowered the weight limit on a 56-year old Chestnut Road Bridge to just three tons after a recent inspection.

That prevents many large private vehicles, commercial vehicles, fire trucks and school buses from crossing the bridge over Dry Creek, about a mile north of Barrineau Park Road.

Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said the county is putting together an action plan to address the situation.

The bridge, constructed in 1967, is about 16 feet long and spans Dry Creek.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

