Wahoos Stadium To Host Tate, Northview In High School, College Series

High school and college baseball are returning to Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The high school baseball schedule at Blue Wahoo Stadium will begin on Saturday, February 25 when Baker High will take on Pensacola High, followed by West Florida High and Milton on March 9. The high school series will return March 23 through March 27, including Tate and South Walton High on March 23 at 7 p.m., Northview versus Central on March 24 at 4 p.m., and Tate versus Arnold at 7:00 on March 24.

Eight teams will take part in a 29 game college series between March 14 and March 23. The tournament will feature UW-Whitewater (Wisconsin), Spalding University (Kentucky), Carroll University (Wisconsin), Edgewood College (Wisconsin), UW-Platteville (Wisconsin), Grinnell College (Iowa), Hendrix College (Arkansas), and Birmingham Southern College (Alabama).

“Blue Wahoos Stadium is a community ballpark and we’re thrilled to provide local high school players a full professional baseball experience under the lights as well as showcase our beautiful community to collegiate athletes from across the country,” general manager Steve Brice said. “We can’t wait to have the best fans in baseball back at Blue Wahoos Stadium throughout February and March as we prepare for Blue Wahoos Opening Day on April 7.”

Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat Navarre 12-4 at Blue Wahoos Stadium in March 2022. NorthEscambia.com photos by Laura Glodfelter and by Pensacola Blue Wahoos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.