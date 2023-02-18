Two Young Children Injured In Crash With Escambia County Ambulance

An eight-month old and a one-year old were among those injured when a car and ambulance collided on I-10.

The crash happened about 2:45 a.m. Friday, on I-10 westbound about a quarter of a mile west of the Pine Forest Road exit.

An Escambia County EMS ambulance was traveling westbound in the left lane of I-10 with the siren and lights on while enroute to a medical emergency. The 17-year old driver of a Hyundai sedan failed to yield to the oncoming ambulance and braked “heavily”, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. That caused the ambulance to collide with the rear of the Hyundai.

Troopers said the Hyundai driver pulled over for a few minutes and then fled the scene. The car was later located in the center median of I-10 near the three mile marker.

The driver of the Hyundai and her passengers — children ages eight months and one year — was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two occupants of the ambulance were not injured.

The driver of the Hyundai was cited for no driver’s license, leaving the scene of crash, failure to provide insurance, failure to yield to emergency vehicles, and failure to have a child under three secured in a car seat.