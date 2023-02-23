Two Qualify, One Prefiles For Century Council Seats

As of Wednesday, two candidates have qualified and one has pre-filed for a special election to select two new Century town council members.

Shelisa McCall prefiled for Council Seat 3, meaning she must complete the qualification process to appear on the ballot. She is serving interimly in the seat and is president of the chamber of commerce.

Alicia Johnson and Eddie Hammond qualified for Council Seat 4. Both are former town employees, and Johnson was appointed on an interim basis to the seat in January.

Qualifying is open until noon Friday, February 24, at the Supervisor of Elections Office at 213 Palafox Place in Pensacola.

The special general election will be held on Tuesday, March 28. If three or more candidates qualify for either of the seats, a special primary election will be held on Tuesday, March 14. The qualification fee is $50, and candidates must be registered voters living in the Century town limits.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.