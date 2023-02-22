Two Escambia Volunteer Firefighters Honored For Military Service

Two Escambia County Fire Rescue volunteer firefighters were recognized recently at the Pensacola Navy League Military Recognition Day.

Petty Officer Michael Rosa, USN, and Staff Sergeant Cheyann Smith, USAF, were honored during the ceremony. Outside of their military duties, Smith serves as a volunteer out of the Beulah Fire Station, and Rosa serves out of the Myrtle Grove station.

Rosa received the 2023 Volunteer Service Medal with a certificate of recognition signed by President Joe Biden. Rosa serves as the project lead for a combat support team, leading 26 sailors covering 10 lines of effort. He also is a target analysis report subject matter expert. He has dedicated over 500 hours of service to Escambia County, responding to several fire rescue calls as well as performing EMS-related services.

Smith was recognized as the 2023 Margaret Flowers Award recipient. She serves as the non-commissioned officer in charge of the commander’s support section. She completely overhauled the command booster club to hold 15 separate events which funded her squadron’s holiday party and provided financial support for a squadron mate that lost their spouse. While off-duty, Smith has responded to over 80 fire rescue calls for ECFR. In addition, she was named the 2023 Florida Mother of the Year by the American Mothers Organization.

“Taking the time and being willing to go out of your way to help others without being told to in itself is awesome,” said ECFR Assistant District Chief Yoshimi Core. “‘Service Beyond Self’ is a term heard in the military and in Public Safety. It is a trait of behaviors clearly evident by two of Escambia County’s firefighters. Both Escambia County representatives are also in the military and they share the ‘esprit de corps’ in serving their country and their neighborhood. We can all take pride in having members with these positive traits.”

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.