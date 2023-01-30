Escambia Volunteer Firefighter Named Florida’s Mother Of The Year

An Escambia County volunteer firefighter has been named the Florida Mother of the Year by the American Mothers organization.

Cheyann Smith, a mother of two, has served with the Beulah Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue since March 2018.

She joined the Air Force in 2012, where she took note of a mental health crisis in the military. She went back to school in hopes of aiding her fellow airmen. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees and is currently working on a doctorate of phytology.

“This is a monumental honor because those two little girls are my world,” said Smith. “Everything I do, I do for them. I hope they understand from the example I’ve set that as long as they work hard, stay committed, have self-discipline, and have good time management skills, they can be whatever they want to be when they grow up. My ultimate goal in life is to raise strong, independent, kind human beings and be a mom that my children can be proud to call their own.”

She led several humanitarian drives before starting her own nonprofit Beacon — Be the One to Light the Way. The organization is dedicated to providing relief to individuals with food and housing insecurities.

Smith will be recognized during the American Mothers National Convention in Omaha, Nebraska, this April.