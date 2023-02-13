Two, Ages 19 And 12, Critically Injured In Cantonment Dirt Bike Crash

February 13, 2023

Two young people from Cantonment were critically injured when their dirt bike crashed into a pickup truck Sunday afternoon in Cantonment.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a blue Yamaha dirt bike was traveling east on Lincoln Street toward Louis Street where driver failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the side door of a pickup truck.

FHP said the 19-year old and 12-year old on the dirt bike were not wearing helmets. They were transported by Escambia County EMS to Sacred Heart Hospital in critical condition. The 52-year Molino man driving the pickup truck was not injured.

Photos by Al Showers/WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

