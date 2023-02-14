This Is Who Had The Winning Fantasy 5 Ticket Sold On Nine Mile Road

We now know who purchased a winning Fantasy Five ticket on Nine Mile Road last week.

The Florida Lottery says the ticket worth $36,427.41 in the February 6 drawing was claimed by Vardria Magbie Barnett, Jr. of Loxley. The quick pick ticket sold at the SP Foot Mart On West Nine Mile Road at Bridlewood Road was one of five winning tickets sold for the drawing. The other winning tickets were sold in Orlando, Hollywood, Miami and Vero Beach.

The 373 tickets matching four numbers won $78.50 each. Another 10,700 tickets matching three numbers are worth $7.50 each, and 89,577 ticket holders won a free ticket for picking two numbers.

Monday’s winning numbers were 3-7-9-21-26.