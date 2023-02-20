Tate Grad, UWF Student Maggie Brown To Compete On Jeopardy! For Second Time

A Tate High School graduate and current University of West Florida junior Maggie Brown will compete on Jeopardy! for a chance to win $100,000.

The Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament will air February 20 to March 9, with Brown appearing on the March 2 episode.

While she was a 14-year old sophomore at Tate, Brown reached the quarterfinals in the 2018 “Jeopardy! Teen Tournament”. Today, those bright young minds are older, wiser, and ready to return to the stage for a first-of-its kind twist on the traditional College Championship format. Now 27 former teen contestants, now current undergraduates or recent college graduates, will reunite to face off in a 14-day special event with a $100,000 grand prize and a spot in the Tournament of Champions on the line.

“We didn’t want to lose that sort of college energy (this season),” said Jeopardy! Executive Producer Michael Davies. “We knew we had these 27 players who are all of college age who come from our existing Jeopardy! community, so this was a great opportunity to bring them back.”

Brown’s Jeopardy! episode airs at 6 p.m. on March 2 on WALA Fox 10.

Brown was the Tate High School Class of 2021’s co-salutatorian, graduating with a GPA of 5.55. She was on the 2020 Senior Homecoming Court, was appointed to the 2021 Senior Hall of Fame, and volunteered as assistant coach of Ransom Middle School’s Academic Team.

At UWF, she is Honors Council service chair, secretary of the senate in the Student Government Association, continues to work at Ransom Middle School’s assistant academic team coach, is an intern at the Gulf Coast Diplomacy Council, and works at the UWF library.

Maggie Brown’s older sister, Samantha Brown, was the Tate High Class of 2017 valedictorian. Samantha Brown appeared on “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” in 2018.

