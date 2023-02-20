Sunny And 70s Today; Warming Into The 80s Later This Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Washington’s Birthday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.