Sunny And 70s Today; Warming Into The 80s Later This Week

February 20, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Washington’s Birthday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 