Sunny And 70s For Tuesday; Slight Rain Chance By Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 33.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68.