More Offers For Escambia’s OLF-8 Property Reach $38 Million, Non-Exclusive Talks To Begin

The offers for Escambia County’s OLF-8 property are increasing, now up to $38 million, and the county is set to begin talks with the companies.

Over the weekend, we reported that homebuilder D.R. Horton had made a $33 million offer for the 540 acres on Nine Mile Road.

Early Thursday morning, Breland Companies of Huntsville, Alabama, made a $35 million cash offer for the property. Breland, according to the company, is a nearly 50-year old real estate development firm that has developed over 500 residential communities with over 30,000 units, plus multi-family, office and retail developments. Those developments have been anchored by companies that include BJ’s Wholesale, Starbucks, Chipotle, Outback, Deluth Trading, and others.

“This site appeals to us due to our involvement in several large mixed-use developments,” company CEO Louis W. Breland wrote in the offer letter.

Breland, like, D.R. Horton, offered $1 million in earnest money and a six month inspection period, compared to one year for D.R. Horton.

“Breland intends to pursue multiple categories of commercial and residential projects at the property, including retail, restaurants, office, hotel, light industrial, senior living, multifamily and single family,” all consistent with the master plan, the company stated.

During the Escambia County Commission’s meeting Thursday morning, D.R. Horton countered, increasing their offer to $38 million.

D.R. Horton said the company “intends to incorporate multiple commercial and residential uses into its future master plan. (D.R. Horton) intends to approach a third-party developer with regard to the development of the commercial parcels.”

A design plan approved by the commission is in place for the property with a combination of commerce, residential and amenities. It allocates 271 acres to commerce and industrial; 61 acres to residential including duplexes, townhomes and multifamily; 47 acres to a mixed-use center such as residential over retail and office over retail; and 45 acres to trails and public amenities such as a post office, school, day care and community garden.

“To all the naysayers who said this was a bad deal – this was a good deal, and it’s about to get much better,” said Commissioner Jeff Bergosh.

“I don’t know why we stopped negotiating, because my idea was always $50 million,” Commissioner Lumon May quipped. “So keep negotiating Jeff.”

On a motion by Commissioner Steven Barry and a second by Bergosh, the BOCC voted 5-0 to formally acknowledge receipt of the offers and direct the county administrator and attorney and begin non-exclusive negotiations with both parties and any other company that makes an offer.

“If somebody else wants to submit, they can submit,” May said.