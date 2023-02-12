Homebuilder D.R. Horton Offers $33 Million Cash For County’s OLF-8 Property On Nine Mile Road

A homebuilder has made a $33 million cash offer for the entire OLF-8 property owned by Escambia County.

Saturday, Escambia County commissioners received the offer for 540 acres on Nine Mile Road from D.R. Horton, including a promise $1 million to be held in escrow during an inspection period.

In January 2019, Escambia County acquired the 636 acre OLF-8 helicopter field in a land swap with the U.S. Navy for property in Santa Rosa County at a total cost of about $18 million. A portion of the property was previously sold to Navy Federal to expand their campus.

“It’s a big deal for this area, and we will be nearly $20 million to the good,” Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh told NorthEscambia.com on Saturday.

A design plan is in place for the property with a combination of commerce, residential and amenities. It allocates 271 acres to commerce and industrial; 61 acres to residential including duplexes, townhomes and multifamily; 47 acres to a mixed-use center such as residential over retail and office over retail; and 45 acres to trails and public amenities such as a post office, school, day care and community garden.

D.R. Horton said the company “intends to incorporate multiple commercial and residential uses into its future master plan. (D.R. Horton) intends to approach a third-party developer with regard to the development of the commercial parcels.”

“I say we consider it,” Bergosh said. “I want to hear from my counterparts at a meeting. With $6.5 million per district, you could do a lot of good stuff.”

The February 10 offer letter requests a response within 10 days.

Pictured: Images from the OLF-8 Master Plan accepted by the Escambia County Commission in June 2021.