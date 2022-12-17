Escambia Awarded $14.2 Million In Oil Spill Money For OLF-8 Improvements

Triumph Gulf Coast has approved $14.2 million in funding for infrastructure at the county-owned OLF-8 site on Nine Mile Road.

As part of Phase I of the OLF-8 Commerce Park development, a 1.2 mile north-south roadway will be developed to connect Nine Mile Road and Frank Reeder Road. Additionally, the funding will go toward water/sewage infrastructure and stormwater site improvements.

“The Triumph Gulf Coast award of $14.2 million in oil spill penalty money for OLF-8 is a huge victory for Escambia County and our citizens,” said Escambia County District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh. “This large award will allow us the ability to construct critical infrastructure on this county-owned property which will facilitate the cultivation of hundreds of high-paying private sector jobs for the citizens we serve. The staff did a great job in putting this winning proposal together, and I appreciate their diligent efforts and attribute all the credit to them for this win. Truly a great day in Escambia County.”

As a result of the funding, 338 jobs are expected to be created with the upcoming project, according to Escambia County.

“Escambia County is extremely appreciative to the Triumph Gulf Coast board of directors for their favorable consideration toward OLF-8,” said County Administrator Wes Moreno. “I’d also like to thank our staff for the time and effort they put in to help make this grant possible. We also really appreciate the support of Scott Luth and his team at FloridaWest. We’re excited about the future of OLF-8 and look forward to getting started on Phase I.”

In 2016, Escambia County took ownership of OLF-8 as part of a land-swap agreement with the Navy. The land will be developed into a mixed-use community that will include industrial sites, dedicated new business attractions and opportunities for existing business expansions. According to Triumph Gulf Coast, the OLF-8 site location is extremely advantageous for advanced manufacturing and supply chain distribution companies looking for close proximity to I-10.

Triumph Gulf Coast is a nonprofit that oversees the expenditure of funds received by the state from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.