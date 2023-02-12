Nancy Darlene Davis

Nancy Darlene Davis was born November 17, 1955, in Escambia County, Florida to Shirlene Law and the late Toby Davis. She passed away peacefully on February 4, 2023, at the Santa Rosa Health and Rehab Center in Pace, FL.

She spent her childhood in Bay Springs, FLm living with her grandparents Dorothy and Barney Lowery. In her teenage years, she moved in with her great-grandparents, John and Annie Bell Barlow and her Aunt Bethel. She graduated from Tate High School. After graduation she was self-employed as a courier. She was also employed as an attendant at the welcome center in Pensacola. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Dorothy and Barney Lowery; grandparents, Wheeler and Nell Barlow; her great-grandparents, John and Annie Bell Barlow; Aunt, Bethel Barlow; her brother, Randy Davis; her half-sister, Sharon Hicks; and her half-brother, Michael Fox.

Darlene is survived by her aunt, Louise Fore of Flomaton, Alabama; her aunt and uncle, Reita and Charles Lowery of Bratt, Florida; her sister-in-law, Faye Davis of Pensacola; her mother, Shirlene Law of Fort Lauderdale; her sister, Brenda Hicks, of Tampa; brother, Jeffery Fox; her friend, Gerald Pearson; and many other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. The address is 6915 US-29, Molino, FL. The service will be held on Sunday, February 19 at 2 p.m.