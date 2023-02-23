Man Charged With Breaking Into Car Outside Local Business

A man was recently charged after breaking into a vehicle outside a Century business when they would not answer the door, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler Gregory Qualls, 21, was charged with felony burglary of an unoccupied vehicle.

Qualls allegedly knocked on the side door of a business in the 8000 block of North Century Boulevard, but the victim inside did not answer. He then went to the front door, banged on the door and began talking to the video doorbell, according to the ECSO. He then got into the victim’s vehicle, and she called 911.

Deputies arrived to find the driver’s door of the victim’s vehicle open and Qualls looking through the paperwork inside, an arrest report states. The deputy noted that he was familiar with Qualls and knew that he was homeless without a vehicle.

Qualls remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $4,000.