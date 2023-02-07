Malnourished Horses, Pony Removed From Century Property During Investigation

An animal cruelty case near Century is under investigation.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint Saturday in the 7600 block of Killam Road, between Highway 4 and Highway 4A.

According to the ECSO, the investigation involves animals including horses, a small pony and a goat.

“The owners moved away sometime last year,” said ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis. “They would then sometimes stop by and feed them.”

Click here for more photos. WARNING: The photos will be disturbing to some readers. Parental guidance is suggested.

Lewis said the horses and pony both appeared to be malnourished.

According to ECSO, charges in the case are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Two horses and the pony were removed from the property, according to Panhandle Equine Rescue (PER) President Diane Lowery. One of the horses, she said, did not survive the night.

The only horse rescue in Escambia County, the non-profit Panhandle Equine Rescue was founded by a small group of concerned citizens with a mission to rescue, rehabilitate and provide adoption services for abused, neglected and abandoned equines. PER is authorized by the court system to investigate equine cruelty cases in Escambia County.

For more information on Panhandle Equine Rescue and how to donate to the organization visit www.panhandleequinerescue.org. The group is specifically seeking donations to help with the care of the surviving horse and pony.

Pictured top: A malnourished pony is fed after being removed from a property near Century. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.