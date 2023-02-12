Lane Closures Planned This Week For Bridges On Highway 29 And Highway 97

February 12, 2023

Motorists can expect potential delays for routine bridge maintenance this week on Highway 29 and Highway 97.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation the work will take place as follows:

Highway 29 over Canoe Creek — Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures on Highway 29 over Canoe Creek between Roach Road and Whirlpool Road on Sunday, February 12 and Monday, February 13 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Highway 29 over Mitchell Creek — Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures on Highway 29 over Mitchell Creek, just north of Highway 164 and the McDavid Fire Station on Thursday, February 16 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Highway 97 over Little Pine Barren Creek – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures on Highway 97 over Little Pine Barren Crear, near Wiggins Lake Road, on Thursday, February 16 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m

The work is weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 