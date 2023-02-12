Inmate Serving Life Accused Of Assaulting Century Correctional Institution Officer

Inmate Ibraheem Jackson assaulted an officer at Century Correctional Institution, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

“Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued,” FDC said.

Jackson is serving a life sentence out of Broward County for a 2015 armed burglary, in addition to a long list of convictions for grand theft, burglary and related charges.

He was transferred after the assault to the Santa Rosa Annex.