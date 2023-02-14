Happy Valentine’s Day! Here’s A Sunny Forecast To Love

February 14, 2023

Happy Valentine’s Day! Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could be severe. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Washington’s Birthday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Pictured: Valentine’s flowers at a North Escambia area retailer. NorthEscambia.com photo, click o enlarge.

