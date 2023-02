Final Performance Of Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Tonight At Tate High School

Saturday night in the final performance of the Tate High School Drama Department’s presentation of Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

The performance will be at 7:00 p.m., and tickets will be $10 at the door.

For a photo gallery, click to tap here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.