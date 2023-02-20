Escambia Offices Closed; ECUA Collections Normal; Century Open For President’s Day

February 20, 2023

Escambia County offices will be closed Monday, February 20 for Presidents Day, while ECUA sanitation collections will continue and  Town of Century offices will be open.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

In observance of Presidents Day, the following Escambia County offices will be closed Monday, February 20:

  • Escambia County Board of County Commissioners - all departments including:
    • West Florida Public Libraries ( all locations)
    • Escambia County Property Appraiser
    • Escambia County Tax Collector
    • Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare
    • Escambia County Supervisor of Elections
    • Escambia County Extension Office
    • Waste Services Administration
    • ECAT administrative offices

ESCAMBIA COUNTY EXCEPTIONS

  • The Perdido Landfill will be open with regular hours Monday, Feb. 20.
  • ECAT buses will run a modified holiday service Monday, Feb. 20. Modified service runs every two hours. UWF trolleys will run regular weekday service.
  • The Clerk’s Official Records, Finance, Treasury and Clerk to the Board offices, located at 221 Palafox Place, will be closed. All other Clerk’s offices located at the MC Blanchard Judicial Building, Theodore Bruno Juvenile Building, Public records Center and the Century Courthouse will be open.

TOWN OF CENTURY

Town of Century offices will be open on Monday, February 20.

ECUA

ECUA business offices will be closed on Monday, February 20, in observance of the Presidents Day holiday. However, residential and commercial sanitation collections will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 