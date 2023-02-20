Escambia Offices Closed; ECUA Collections Normal; Century Open For President’s Day

Escambia County offices will be closed Monday, February 20 for Presidents Day, while ECUA sanitation collections will continue and Town of Century offices will be open.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

In observance of Presidents Day, the following Escambia County offices will be closed Monday, February 20:

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners - all departments including: West Florida Public Libraries ( all locations) Escambia County Property Appraiser Escambia County Tax Collector Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Escambia County Extension Office Waste Services Administration ECAT administrative offices



ESCAMBIA COUNTY EXCEPTIONS

The Perdido Landfill will be open with regular hours Monday, Feb. 20.

ECAT buses will run a modified holiday service Monday, Feb. 20. Modified service runs every two hours. UWF trolleys will run regular weekday service.

The Clerk’s Official Records, Finance, Treasury and Clerk to the Board offices, located at 221 Palafox Place, will be closed. All other Clerk’s offices located at the MC Blanchard Judicial Building, Theodore Bruno Juvenile Building, Public records Center and the Century Courthouse will be open.

TOWN OF CENTURY

Town of Century offices will be open on Monday, February 20.

ECUA

ECUA business offices will be closed on Monday, February 20, in observance of the Presidents Day holiday. However, residential and commercial sanitation collections will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual.