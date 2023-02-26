Escambia Extension Offering ‘Basics Of Canning’ Class
February 26, 2023
Escambia County Extension will offer a class this month on the Basics of Canning on Saturday, March 25.
Participants can learn how to properly preserve fruits and vegetables.
The program will take place from 9-11 a.m. at the Extension office at 3740 Stefani Road in Cantonment.
Register online and buy tickets in advance at Eventbrite for $17.85 (includes $2.85 fee) while available seats remain. The registration deadline is March 22. Call (850) 475-5230.
