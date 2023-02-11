Escambia Extension Nutrition Educator Chinesa Sunday Recognized For 40 Years Of Service

Escambia County Extension EFNEP Educator Chinesa Sunday was recognized in Gainesville this week for her dedication, service, and outstanding work for 40 years at the University of Florida.

EFNEP, the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program, is the nation’s first nutrition education program for low-income populations and remains at the forefront of nutrition education efforts to reduce nutrition insecurity of low-income families and youth today. EFNEP uses education to support participants’ efforts toward self-sufficiency, nutritional health, and well-being. EFNEP combines hands-on learning, applied science, and program data to ensure program effectiveness, efficiency, and accountability.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.