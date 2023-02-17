Escambia Approves Temporary Concrete Crushing Permit For Cantonment Company

The Escambia County Commission Thursday unanimously approved a 14-day temporary concrete crushing permit at a Cantonment business.

Chavers Construction has applied for the permit for 14 consecutive working days on their property at 801 Virecent Road in Cantonment. Concrete material that has accumulated on the property over the last couple of years will be crushed on-site. The material will then be re-used as base material for Chavers’ own parking lot and road projects and not be sold or open to the public for sale.

The concrete will be crushed by Sunbelt Crushing between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday in a central location on the 18-acre property well behind the Chavers Construction office to minimize any outside impacts. The pile will be sprinkled with water during the operation to minimize any dust, and silt fencing will be used on all downhill slopes. The crushing location will not be visible from any road.

Two nearby residents addressed the commission Thursday morning in opposition to the permit issuance.

“You’ve got people out there on breathing apparatuses in the neighborhood, you’ve got children, you’ve got animals,” Ron Porter told the commission. “Chavers, if they do the type quality work as what their yard looks like…I don’t see how they in business.”

“They have not done the first thing that they promised the neighbors out there that they’d do,” Porter continued. “They’ve done come to us trying to bribe us; they’ve given us a load or so of asphalt for the road And they hadn’t done that. Their word ain’t worth the breath that’s spit out.”

“Y’all aint’ looking out for the citizens in the north end, not at all. You’re doing what’s lining y’all’s pockets,” he told commissioners.

“Not a dime of any of that money goes into any of our pockets,” Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said. “To say so was just ridiculous.”

Sharon Cummins told commissioners that the 18 acres is next to her property, and she’s concerned about noise and ill health effects in close proximity to Jim Allen Elementary School.

“There’s a bunch of elementary school aged children in developmental stages where that stuff, I don’t care how much water you think you are going to spray on it,” she said. “It spews in the air; it’s going to filter down on all of those children out playing at recess. It’s loud, noisy, and it’s just not going to work.”

“We are looking at a 14-day permit. It’s not a permanent or a regular activity that’s going to be on the property,” Commission Steven Barry said, noting that several nearby residents had expressed their support for the permit.

“It’s a temporary permit,” Bergosh reiterated. “I thought everybody loved recycling. We are taking concrete, and we are making products out of it that can be reutilized. I am in full support of it.”

County staff said the permit will be subject to requirements such as maximum wind speed and air quality standards, and county crews will monitor for off-site dust. If the standards are exceeded, the operation will be shut down.

NorthEscambia.com graphic/images, click to enlarge.