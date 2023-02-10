EREC Members To See Lower Electric Bills

Escambia River Electric Cooperative members will see lower bills.

The “fuel cost adjustment” on member bills will drop to zero.

For EREC’s average resident customer using 1,450 kilowatt-hours per month, the savings will equate to about $30 a month.

According to EREC, about 40% of a member’s monthly bill goes toward fuel costs for PowerSouth – EREC’s wholesale power provider. PowerSouth uses that fuel to generate electricity which EREC then distributes to homes and businesses If the cost of that fuel goes up, the price EREC pays for electricity rises with it. In recent months natural gas, one of the most important fuel sources for PowerSouth, has reached its highest price in over a decade.

“Natural gas prices have nearly tripled, but we are continually looking for ways to keep costs down for our members,” said Ryan Campbell, EREC’s CEO. “We are able to cut certain costs and divert projects to a later date to help weather the storm.”

The cooperative said now that the cost of natural gas is decreasing, EREC is keeping their promise to pass the savings on to members and lower the cost of electricity.

“As a not-for-profit cooperative, we always work to provide reliable electric service at an affordable price,” said Campbell.

EREC serves about 10,000 members in northern Escambia and Santa Rosa counties with 1,800 miles of energized line.

Pictured: EREC’s Walnut Hill Office. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.