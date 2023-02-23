Dirt Sharks, Aggie Mountain Bike Teams Place In Season Opener (With Gallery)

February 23, 2023

The Gulf Coast Youth Mountain Bike Association GCYMBA, kicked off its 2023 season this recently in the Alabama Cycling Association at Chewacla State Park in Auburn with the time trial prologue.

The GCYMBA is made up of 30 athletes ages 6-12 from Pensacola, South Alabama, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. With growth, the association now has two mountain bike teams – the Gulf Coast Composite “Dirt Sharks” and the Aggie Mountain Bike Team which consists of athletes from the Cantonment area.

Despite rain, middle school athletes represented the Gulf Coast very well in rainy and muddy conditions. Finley Fryfogle of the Dirt Sharks earned her first place podium with a big 20 second lead over her closest competitor in the sixth grade girls category. Sofia Franklin of the Aggie Mountain Bike Team won fourth place podium in sixth grade girls category. Braden Ruiz of the Aggie team won fourth place podium in the seventh grade boys category.

The high school athletes faced muddy trail conditions after continuous rain. The Aggie Mountain Bike Team’s Avery Storther won first place in the varsity girls category with a 20 second lead over second place. Eli Forehand of the Aggie team won third place in the ninth grade boys category.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 