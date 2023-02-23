Dirt Sharks, Aggie Mountain Bike Teams Place In Season Opener (With Gallery)

The Gulf Coast Youth Mountain Bike Association GCYMBA, kicked off its 2023 season this recently in the Alabama Cycling Association at Chewacla State Park in Auburn with the time trial prologue.

The GCYMBA is made up of 30 athletes ages 6-12 from Pensacola, South Alabama, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. With growth, the association now has two mountain bike teams – the Gulf Coast Composite “Dirt Sharks” and the Aggie Mountain Bike Team which consists of athletes from the Cantonment area.

Despite rain, middle school athletes represented the Gulf Coast very well in rainy and muddy conditions. Finley Fryfogle of the Dirt Sharks earned her first place podium with a big 20 second lead over her closest competitor in the sixth grade girls category. Sofia Franklin of the Aggie Mountain Bike Team won fourth place podium in sixth grade girls category. Braden Ruiz of the Aggie team won fourth place podium in the seventh grade boys category.

The high school athletes faced muddy trail conditions after continuous rain. The Aggie Mountain Bike Team’s Avery Storther won first place in the varsity girls category with a 20 second lead over second place. Eli Forehand of the Aggie team won third place in the ninth grade boys category.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.