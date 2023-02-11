Dates To Know: Voter Registration, Candidate Qualifying For Century Special Election

The Town of Century has set a special election for town council seats 3 and 4. The special general election will be held on Tuesday, March 28. If three or more candidates qualify for either of the seats, a special primary election will be held on Tuesday, March 14.

The deadline for new registrants for the special primary election, if required, is Monday, February 13. The registration deadline for the special general election is Monday, February 27. New voter registration applications need to be postmarked or submitted to a voter registration agency by close of business on the day of the deadline.

Candidate qualifying will be held at the Supervisor of Elections Office, located at 213 Palafox Place in Pensacola, and will begin at noon on February 21 and conclude at noon on February 24. Candidates may also qualify at Century Town Hall, located at 7995 North Century Boulevard., on February 22 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Candidates must be registered voters within Century town limits. For complete qualifying information, visit EscambiaVotes.gov or call the candidate qualifying department at (850) 595-3900.

The polling place for the special general election, and the special primary election (if required) will be Century Town Hall, 7995 North Century Boulevard. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Anyone who wishes to request a vote-by-mail ballot should visit EscambiaVotes.gov and click “Vote by Mail” or contact the Supervisor of Elections Office at (850) 595-3900. The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is 5 p.m. 10 days prior to the election. To track your vote-by-mail ballot, visit Escambia Votes.gov/track-my-ballot.