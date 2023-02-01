Charges Filed After Dead Dog, Malnourished Animals Found

A man was charged and a woman is wanted on animal cruelty charges after a dog was found dead in a kennel and several other malnourished animals were found near Berrydale.

Anthony Harold Hopkins, 42, of Jay, is in the Santa Rosa County Jail without bond on five counts of confining animals without sufficient food and water. Haley Nicole Lynne Williams, 30, of Jay, is wanted on the same charges.

According to an arrest report, deputies found a deceased dog under a blanket in an advanced state of decomposition.

Another dog was extremely malnourished, “where the outline of each rib bone could be seen”, and was covered in feces, the report states.

A malnourished pit bull was found in a kennel inside the home.

“The kennel floor was covered in feces and urine. It appeared the kennel had not been cleaned for some time,” the report states. “The dog also had injuries to its face and paws. The injuries to its face appeared to be superficial cuts and the injuries to the paws appeared to be from exposure to feces over a period of time.”

A cat and a pit were also discovered in poor condition on the property.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 983-1190 or Santa Rosa Crime Stoppers at (850) 437-STOP. Crime Stoppers callers could earn a reward up to $3,000.