Century Council Member Dynette Lewis Completes Elected Officials Institute

February 10, 2023

Century Town Council member Dynette Lewis recently completed the Institute for Elected Municipal Officials (IEMO) from the Florida League of Cities.

The primary objective of the IEMO is to provide elected municipal officials with an intensive academic program that will assist them in effectively meeting the requirements of their elected role. The program offers a comprehensive overview of Florida municipal government, presented by a faculty of top professionals in the field.

Century Mayor Ben Boutwell presented Lewis with her completion certificate this week.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

