Cantonment Lodge Adopts Northview High Teacher

Century Lodge No. 213 F & AM selected Northview High School Language Arts Teacher Roy Brown at the Lodge’s Adopt a Teacher for 2023.

Brown was presented $100 from Century Lodge and received a certificate from the Grand Lodge of Florida.

Pictured: Century Lodge Secretary James Moretz (left) and Master Dwight Hopkins (center) make the presentation to Northview High teacher Roy Brown. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.