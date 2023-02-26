Byrneville Elementary School Names Students Of The Month
February 26, 2023
Byrneville Elementary School recently named their Students of the Month for January.
They are:
- Kindergarten: Liam Steadham and Gregory Williams
- 1st Grade: Baylee Gafford
- 2nd Grade: Blake Mathis and William Maxwell
- 3rd Grade: Connor Levins and Kaylee Marshall (not pictured)
- 4th Grade: Kayson Cooley and Michael Williams
- 5th Grade: Trusten Brown and Alydia Sutton
Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
