Byrneville Elementary School Names Students Of The Month

Byrneville Elementary School recently named their Students of the Month for January.

They are:

Kindergarten: Liam Steadham and Gregory Williams

1st Grade: Baylee Gafford

2nd Grade: Blake Mathis and William Maxwell

3rd Grade: Connor Levins and Kaylee Marshall (not pictured)

4th Grade: Kayson Cooley and Michael Williams

5th Grade: Trusten Brown and Alydia Sutton

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.