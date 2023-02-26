Byrneville Elementary School Names Students Of The Month

February 26, 2023

Byrneville Elementary School recently named their Students of the Month for January.

They are:

  • Kindergarten: Liam Steadham and Gregory Williams
  • 1st Grade: Baylee Gafford
  • 2nd Grade: Blake Mathis and William Maxwell
  • 3rd Grade: Connor Levins and Kaylee Marshall (not pictured)
  • 4th Grade: Kayson Cooley and Michael Williams
  • 5th Grade: Trusten Brown and Alydia Sutton

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FEATURE TOP STORY, FRONT FEATURE, Features 

 