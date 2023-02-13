Boil Water Notice Issued For Highway 297A, Sherrilane Drive Area

A Precautionary Boil Water Notice as been issued by the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority for customers located in the following area:

Highway 297A (Address Range: 2639 – 2830)

Sherrilane Dr. (Address Range: 2334 – 2888)

Creekwood Dr. (Address Range: 2634 – 2664)

Pemberton Ln. (Address Range: 401 – 481)

Woodman Ln. (Address Range: 2701 2772)

This notice is being issued after repairs were made to a broken 12-inch water main. Precautionary Boil Water Notices are issued as a part of the standard protocol following any loss of water pressure, whether as a result of planned maintenance activities or unscheduled repairs.

Residents located in the specified PBWN area are advised to boil water for one minute at a rolling boil or to use eight drops of regular unscented household bleach per gallon of water, for water to be used for drinking or cooking purposes. Two independent bacteriological samples have been initiated and the advisory will be lifted as soon as possible. This process routinely takes 48 hours and the notice will be rescinded at that time.

ECUA crews have completed the work and flushed out the lines. Residents within the PBWN area and nearby are advised that there is a possibility of discolored water as a result of the utility work, and to flush their home’s plumbing by running their taps for a few minutes. If problems persist, customers are asked to contact ECUA Customer Service at (850) 476-0480 for assistance.

This story will be updated when the boil water notice is lifted.