Atmore Man Charged With Attempted Murder
February 14, 2023
An Atmore man has been charged with trying to murder someone inside a home on King Street.
George Edward Cooper, 44, was charged with attempted murder, burglary first degree, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, reckless endangerment, and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.
According to the Atmore Police Department, officers responded to King Street where Cooper had forced opened the front door of a residence and attempted to shoot someone inside. He fled the scene, but was spotted by police a short distance away and taken into custody.
Cooper, a convicted felon, had a loaded firearm in his pocket when he was arrested, according to police.
Cooper was booked into the Escambia County (Alabama) Detention Center without bond.
