Atmore Man Charged With Attempted Murder

February 14, 2023

An Atmore man has been charged with trying to murder someone inside a home on King Street.

George Edward Cooper, 44, was charged with attempted murder, burglary first degree, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, reckless endangerment, and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

According to the Atmore Police Department, officers responded to King Street where Cooper had forced opened the front door of a residence and attempted to shoot someone inside. He fled the scene, but was spotted by police a short distance away and taken into custody.

Cooper, a convicted felon, had a loaded firearm in his pocket when he was arrested, according to police.

Cooper was booked into the Escambia County (Alabama) Detention Center without bond.

Written by William Reynolds 

 