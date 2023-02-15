Anti-terrorism Exercises Continue This Week At Local Navy Bases

February 15, 2023

An annual anti-terrorism force protection exercise continues through Friday at area Navy bases.

Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola and NAS Whiting Field are taking part.

Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023 is conducted at all Navy installations in the continental U.S. The exercise, which is not a response to any specific threat, is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services and agency partners.

Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base

operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise.

Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.

