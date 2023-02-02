Children’s Trust Funds ‘YouthFirst Century’ Ed Program; Town To Front $61K To Jumpstart

The Escambia County Children’s Trust (ECT) awarded $5,104,482 in grants to 19 service providers during a meeting Tuesday morning, including nearly $400,000 to a program focusing specifically on the Century area. The Town of Century will advance over $61,000 to jumpstart the program.

The Urban Development Center (UDC), a Pensacola non-profit, will receive $397,556 for the first year of a program called “YouthFirst Century” to serve 750 youth ages 11-18 over a three-year period at a total cost of $1.2 million. Of the 19 awards by ECT, it was the fourth-highest scoring program.

According to the UDC proposal, Century is “often referred to as ‘the forgotten city’, by its residents” and the town’s children and youth children and youth “presently attend Bratt Elementary School, Byrne Elementary School, Earnest Ward Middle School and Northview High School”, according the proposal. (Editor’s note: The quoted incorrect spellings are those of UDC in their application; the correct spellings are Byrneville Elementary and Ernest Ward Middle.)

UDC stated that there are “no community activity center or facilities” for children and youth and no computer lab in the town.

In their application to ECT, UDC acknowledged that they did not have the cash on hand to operate under a cost reimbursement model.

ECT voted in early December not to advance any funding to providers. Multiple providers, in addition to UDC, based their programs on other funding or sponsorships from corporations, non-profits and other groups.

The Town of Century will front $61,925 to The Urban Development Center to purchase items like computers and workbooks. The 500 workbooks at $52.75 per workbook will be purchased from UDC for $26,375. UDC will reimburse the town after they receive the ECT funding, but no specific deadline was established.

The town originally approved fronting $58,775, but that amount was increased during a January 17 meeting. A NorthEscambia.com public records request has not been fulfilled for the documentation presented to the council by UDC on January 17.

“We have received your request and will respond as quickly as possible,” Town Clerk Leslie Howington wrote in an email on January 18.

UDC’s proposed budget, as presented to ECT is below.

According to UDC application, the program will utilize:

Transportation for students will be provided by local startup Metro Rapid Transportation.

The town-owned Century Business Center at 150 East Pond Street will host Century’s first computer lab. Other program locations will be the town’s Century Ag Building (community center) on Highway 4 and the “Century Public Center” at 7921 North Century Boulevard. According to Escambia County property records, the “Century Public Center”, located just south of the library, is owned by Century Town Council President Luis Gomez, Jr., who told the council he is donating the use of his building.

The program will make classes available for 40 weeks from 2-6 p.m., Monday through Friday both in-person and virtually with more than 30 courses. It will shift into a camp-based program in the summer months.

Pictured top and inset: Dr. Jessica A. Griffen, CEO of The Urban Development Center, addresses the Century Town Council at two different meetings. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Notes on the UDC budget above, per the application: JetFuel is a Century based technology entrepreneur operated by Calvin Cottrell. Tutor4You is a tutoring service with “Mr. Sanders”. Reality Check Counseling is Susan Dawson, a licensed mental health counselor. Favored Hearts is owned by Cordella Allen, a clinical nurse, that will provide CPR certifications.