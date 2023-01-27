Work Beings In Century On $4.7 Million Highway 29 Reconstruction

January 27, 2023

The first lane closures happened Thursday in Century as part of a $4.7 million safety project to resurface Highway 29.

The Florida Department of Transportation. Project includes a major reconstruction and realignment of Highway 29 from just south of East Highway 4 to the Alabama state line.

FDOT will also upgrade traffic signals, drainage structures, pavement markings, and driveways, while also improving curb ramps and sidewalks to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

During construction, drivers may encounter temporary traffic shifts and daytime and nighttime intermittent lane closures. Access to adjacent businesses and other properties will be maintained at all times.

FDOT estimates the project will be completed in late 2024.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 