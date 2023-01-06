Winner Collects $57K For Fantasy 5 Ticket Sold In Cantonment

We now know who purchased a winning Fantasy Five ticket in Cantonment just before Christmas.

The Florida Lottery says the ticket worth $51,638.17 in the December 23 drawing was claimed by James Donald Guilford of Cantonment. He bought the winning ticket at The Mill Bar and Package on Highway 29. Other winning tickets were sold in Orlando, Sanford and Ocala.

The 269 tickets matching four numbers won $123.50 each. Another 8,732 tickets matching three numbers are worth $10.50 each, and 88,006 ticket holders won a free ticket for picking two numbers.

The December 23 winning numbers were 4-15-23-24-29.