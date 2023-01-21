Two EREC Team Members Complete Certified Journeymen Linemen Program

Two Escambia River Electric Cooperative team members are now certified journeymen linemen.

Kyle Strickling and Tyler Prescott completed the rigorous lineman apprenticeship program through the Tennessee Valley Public Power Association.

“We are very proud of the hard work and time spent by these guys,” says Ryan Campbell, CEO of EREC. “Without the exceptional dedication and commitment of these hardworking men, we simply would not have the reliable electricity that we need for everyday life.”

Becoming a journeyman lineworker can take more than 7,000 hours of training because working with high-voltage equipment requires specialized skills, experience, and ongoing mental toughness. Shortcuts are not an option and there is no room for error in this line of work.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.