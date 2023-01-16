These Are The Road Constructions Spots That Might Slow You Down This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Motorists will encounter a road closure between A Street and Tarragona Street Monday, Jan. 16 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the Martin Luther King Day Parade. Interstate 10 (I-10) Escambia County Welcome Center – The middle car parking lot at the Escambia County I-10 Welcome Center, located at mile marker four, is temporarily closed for construction. The front car parking lot and truck parking area remain open. As work progresses, sections of the sidewalk will continue to be closed to allow crews to upgrade the sidewalks and curbs to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements. Directional signage will be in place to guide pedestrians while the sidewalks are under construction.

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and sidewalk closures on Pace Boulevard and side streets between Barrancas Avenue and North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Sunday, Jan. 15 through Thursday, Jan. 19 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The work will allow crews to perform paving operations as well as sidewalk and curb improvements. Pedestrians will be detoured to the signalized intersections to access the sidewalks on the other side of Pace Boulevard. East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) from Chemstrand Road to East of Baldridge Drive – The bicycle lanes are temporarily closed to allow crews to widen the turn lanes and construct new five-foot bicycle lanes. In addition, the speed limit on this section of East Nine Mile Road has been reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph as vehicles and bicycles will share the roadway. The closure and speed limit reduction will be in place until the project is complete next summer.

Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures from U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Monday, Jan. 16 through Friday, Jan. 20 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for drainage improvements and erosion control operations. Navy Boulevard (S.R. 295) from North of the Bayou Grande Bridge to Gulf Beach Highway/Barrancas Avenue (S.R. 292) – Drivers may encounter intermittent alternating lane closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night as crews place construction signage near the roadway.

– Drivers may encounter intermittent alternating lane closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night as crews place construction signage near the roadway. Saufley Field Road (S.R. 296), from the Naval Air Station Entrance to west of Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) - Work has been completed to improve pedestrian safety and mobility along Saufley Field Road, from the Pensacola Naval Air Station entrance to west of Mobile Highway. Crews upgraded and replaced sidewalks to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), improved drainage, and made enhancements to signing and pavement markings

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 90, from West of Avalon Boulevard to East of Stewart Street – Work will begin Monday, January 16 on a $7.5 million project to resurface a 2.5-mile segment of U.S. 90. The project also includes curb and sidewalk improvements constructed to comply with ADA requirements, traffic signalization upgrades, and placement of new signs and pavement markings. During construction, drivers may encounter temporary traffic shifts and intermittent lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. seven days a week. The project is estimated for completion in spring 2024

Construction crews have temporarily shifted eastbound traffic to the westbound bridge over Simpson River. The shift is expected to be in place through March 2023. During this time, there will be two westbound lanes and one eastbound travel lane using the westbound bridge. Due to the traffic shift, there will not be dedicated bike lanes on the bridge. Drivers are urged to use extra caution as they will be temporarily sharing the bridge with cyclists. Drivers are also reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph through the work zone. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: The median crossover at the intersection of Bayshore Road and U.S. 98 will be closed to perform necessary road widening activities. This closure will be in effect for approximately seven days beginning Sunday, Jan. 15. Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Point Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between S.R. 281 and Bayshore Road Sunday, Jan. 15, through Friday, Jan. 20, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations. Settlers Colony Boulevard will remain closed to complete necessary drainage improvements. Motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians will access Settlers Colony Boulevard via Venetian Way and Coronado Drive. Detour signs will be in place. Residents may experience noise, vibrations, and dust during daytime hours as part of this drainage improvement effort. Motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians be advised that construction crews will be actively working during Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.