The Air We Breathe: Escambia Fire Turns To High Tech Equipment, Wireless Alerts During Sulfur Plant Fire

While a fire burned at an Atmore sulfur plant Friday, a hazardous materials team and other resources from Escambia County (Florida) Fire Rescue responded.

Light winds pushed the smoke plume to the south, toward Florida.

Escambia, Florida, firefighters used specialized equipment to test the air quality in Florida south of the Tiger Sul plant, which is located in Atmore Industrial Park about 1.5 miles north of the Alabama-Florida state line. There were no problems found.

According to Escambia County Emergency Manager Travis Tompkins, Florida residents within five miles received an emergency alert on their cell phones. The alert advised of the situation, but there was no shelter in place order issued.

The alerts were sent using the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) program created by FEMA. IPAWS allows federal, state or local authorities to send geographically-targeted wireless emergency alerts (WEA) — much like amber alerts and tornado warnings sent to phones.

ECFR’s monitoring equipment was also used on-site at the plant fire and in Alabama near the fire. Once the fire was under control, there were no significant dangerous gasses detected.

Pictured: An Escambia County (Florida) Fire Rescue hazardous materials team stagged at the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 97 in Davisville, just yards from Atmore, during a sulfur plant fire Friday. They used specialized equipment to test the air quality. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.