Fire Burns At Atmore Sulfur Plant; Florida Residents Alerted

January 6, 2023

Firefighters are battled a fire at an Atmore sulfur plant into Friday afternoon.

A warehouse building at Tiger-Sul Products on Highway 31 just west of the Atmore Country Club collapsed in the fire  The building is was not the main plant.

No railroad tanker cars were involved in the blaze, but reports from the scene were that sulfur was burning and hot sulfur was flowing downhill away from the fire.

There were no injuries reported.

Fire stations from the Atmore area responded, including Poarch Creek and Nokomis.

Escambia County (FL) Fire Rescue responded with a hazardous materials team, and Escambia County, Florida, residents within five miles of the state line received an emergency alert via their cell phones about the fire. Florida residents were not advised to shelter in place at this time. Air monitoring equipment from Escambia County, Florida, was also used, and an ECFR hazardous materials response team staged at the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 97 in Davisville.

Highway 31 in Atmore has since reopened.

NorthEcambia.com exclusive photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 