District Leader Tate Beat Pace 46-38 (With Gallery)

The Tate Aggies beat the Pace Patriots 46-38 Friday night in Cantonment.

The Aggies took an 11-9 lead in the first period.

With the win, Tate improved to 12-4 overall and 5-1 to lead 6A District 1. Pace fell to 00-9, 3-4 in the district.

Tate will travel to West Florida next Tuesday before hosting Pein Forest on Thursday.

