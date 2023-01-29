Tate Aggies Beat Navarre 8-1, Head To District Title Game (With Photo Gallery)

January 29, 2023

The No. 2 Tate Aggies and the No. 1 Gulf Breeze Dolphins area headed to the 6A District 1 boys soccer championship game.

In a Saturday afternoon semifinal, the Aggies beat Navarre 8-1 at Ashton Brosnaham Park.

Senior Caleb Wise had six goals for the day for the Aggies. Jace Fryman and Levi Penfold each added a goal.

The No. 2 Aggies (10-2-3) will face No. 1 Gulf Breeze (17-2-1) for the district title at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Ashton Brosnaham Park.

In Saturday afternoon’s other semifinal game, Gulf Breeze defeated No. 4 Pace 4-0.

