Rep. Salzman Announces Winners Of Essay Contest To Be House Page Or Messenger

Rep. Michelle Salzman has announced the winners of an essay contest to select pages and messengers for the 2023 House program.

The winners nominated to serve in the program are Bella Trivison and Timothy Kinsella.

Pages and messengers work one week at the Florida Capitol during the 60-day regular legislative session. They assist representatives and their staff during the busy time while observing state government in action.

While performing their duties, pages and messengers have the opportunity to observe lawmakers, lobbyists, staff, and constituents working together in the legislative process. Opportunities will include committee meetings, House sessions in the chamber, and occasionally press conferences with notable people or celebrities.

The page and messenger program is a longstanding tradition in the Florida House of Representatives, dating back to 1865. Each student who serves as a page or messenger will have his or her name appear in the Journal of the House. This will be an official record of their time spent in the Florida House to perhaps one day show their children and grandchildren.