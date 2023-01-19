Ribbon Is Cut To Reopen The Newly Rebuilt Ascend Community Park

After a brief rain delay, the ribbon was cut Wednesday morning to reopen the renovated Ascend Community Park.

Ascend Performance Materials CEO Phil McDivitt was on hand to offer remarks and congratulate the teams from Ascend and Turner Industries who led the effort to restore the park after extensive damage from Hurricane Sally.

“Parks are about family,” said McDivitt. “For 70 years, our Pensacola site has employed fathers and mothers, their children and now grandchildren in this community, so Ascend is also about family. We’re happy to be able to welcome the community and their families to the park once again.”

The park, located at 3098 Old Chemstrand Road in Cantonment, is now open from sunrise to sunset daily.

Pictured top: Ascend employee Chuck Langham, who managed much of the renovation work, cuts the ribbon to reopen the Ascend Neighborhood Park. Pictured first below: The first visitor to the park Wednesday enjoys the slide. Picture second below: Ascend Performance Materials CEO Phil McDivitt makes remarks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Pictured bottom: Employees from Ascend Performance Materials and Turner Industries celebrate the reopening of the Ascend Neighborhood Park. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.