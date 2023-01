Pen Air Plans New Branch In Beulah

Pen Air Credit Union will break ground Thursday on a new location in Beulah.

The 1,200 square foot branch will be located on a one acre lot near the southeast corner of 9 Mile Road and Beulah Road, next door to McDonalds amd in front of Publix. Plans show a two-lane drive-thru behind the main building.

The plans have not yet been approved by the Escambia County Development Review Committee.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.