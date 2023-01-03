Pace Homicide Suspect Was ‘Smirking’, Provided Info Inconsistent With Crime Scene, Report States

An arrest report obtained by NorthEscambia.com states that a Pace murder suspect was “smirking” after the shooting and “what little information” she provided did not match the crime scene.

Chloe Colleen Davidson, 32, is charged with first degree felony homicide and a second degree felony weapons offense.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle in Pace about 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

According to investigators, Chloe Davidson shot her husband Douglas Davidson. Deputies found him in the kitchen of their home on Deerwood Circle and attempted to render aid until EMS arrived. He was pronounced deceased at 1:56 a.m.

Chloe Davidson made a few statements to deputies that were redacted from an arrest report. She then immediately stated that she wanted a lawyer.

“No visible injuries were observed on Chloe’s neck or other parts of her body. There were no scratches, bruises, cuts, or any other injuries consistent with Chloe’s statement. The crime scene did not match with what little information Chloe provided. There were no signs of any struggle and neither party had any wounds or marks consistent with any type of physical struggle,” the arrest report states.

“Chloe’s demeanor was fairly calm. When detectives left the room after her request for a lawyer, she was smirking,” the report continues.

The SRSO has said there is no evidence that the shooting was self defense.

Davidson was sworn in as an ECSO training deputy on August 5, 2022. According to the ECSO, she failed out of the training program and had not been employed by the department for at least the past 30 days.