Pace Homicide Suspect Was ‘Smirking’, Provided Info Inconsistent With Crime Scene, Report States
January 3, 2023
An arrest report obtained by NorthEscambia.com states that a Pace murder suspect was “smirking” after the shooting and “what little information” she provided did not match the crime scene.
Chloe Colleen Davidson, 32, is charged with first degree felony homicide and a second degree felony weapons offense.
Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle in Pace about 1:40 a.m. Sunday.
According to investigators, Chloe Davidson shot her husband Douglas Davidson. Deputies found him in the kitchen of their home on Deerwood Circle and attempted to render aid until EMS arrived. He was pronounced deceased at 1:56 a.m.
Chloe Davidson made a few statements to deputies that were redacted from an arrest report. She then immediately stated that she wanted a lawyer.
“No visible injuries were observed on Chloe’s neck or other parts of her body. There were no scratches, bruises, cuts, or any other injuries consistent with Chloe’s statement. The crime scene did not match with what little information Chloe provided. There were no signs of any struggle and neither party had any wounds or marks consistent with any type of physical struggle,” the arrest report states.
“Chloe’s demeanor was fairly calm. When detectives left the room after her request for a lawyer, she was smirking,” the report continues.
The SRSO has said there is no evidence that the shooting was self defense.
Davidson was sworn in as an ECSO training deputy on August 5, 2022. According to the ECSO, she failed out of the training program and had not been employed by the department for at least the past 30 days.
Comments
Nothing wrong with a smirk from anyone. It is how a person feels at the moment and not a positive expression. Mrs. Davidson did not agree to the questioning she was getting from Police. She mentioned wanting a lawyer and she smirked. Most likely irritated. So what. Take the smirk to court and it does not mean she is proud of what happened. And this did happen shortly after New Years Eve into New Years Day. No children at home, maybe too much partying and this could cause craziness in people. Many couples argue after a night of celebrations and parties. Just saying. Mrs. Davidson will get her turn to speak the reason.
I would certainly believe a Deputy knows pretty much first hand exactly what “smirking” is. Especially if the person is not being totally honest with the Deputies to begin with. And yes you can determine what went on behind closed doors if there was any kind of disturbance. Deputies are not only very well trained in these things but they deal with it on a daily basis.
This is probably gonna be brought up at the trial!!! And sometimes it’s a uncomfortable emotion but unfortunately the timing is detrimental to her case!!! You got to remember these guys and gals made the cut and work for a law enforcement agency and know thier job well so anything you say or do can be used in a court of law !!!! Sad for this young lady it’s really sad also for both family’s !!!!!
Amber I beg to differ when a person has bled to death on a kitchen floor I would expect maybe a tear or two…. but maybe we aren’t educated enough according to Amber the expert on facial expressions.
I’ll agree somewhat with Amber. A “smirk” is a pretty non-specific sort of expression, and a judgment call on the part of an observer. You’d have to know what she was thinking to infer the emotion behind her facial expression.
On the other hand, the fact that physical evidence did not agree with her statements is pretty cut and dry. And, again, a sad situation all around.
She could have been in shock. You never know what went on behind close doors.
My ex husband used to say that I was smirking when he would yell at me. We really can’t control our faces especially during a trumatic time. People really need to be more educated on such subjects!!
This is so terrible and heartbreaking for all involved. Those three kids lost both parents instantly. Praying for all involved to find some kind of peace.