Former ECSO Trainee Deputy Charged With Pace Homicide

A former Escambia County Sheriff’s Office trainee deputy is charged with killing a man overnight in Santa Rosa County.

Chloe Colleen Davidson, 32, is charged with first degree felony homicide and a second degree felony weapons offense.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle in Pace about 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

“Upon arrival, our deputies located a male victim and performed medical aid until EMS arrived on scene. Shortly thereafter, paramedics pronounce the male victim deceased,” Jillian Durkin, SRSO public information officer, said. “Through investigations, it was determined that the incident was a domestic disturbance.”

The name of the deceased has not been released, and the investigation is continuing.

Davidson was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail.

Davidson was sworn in as an ECSO training deputy on August 5, 2022. According to the ECSO, she failed out of the training program and had not been employed by the department for at least the past 30 days.

Her jail mugshot was exempt from release under Florida law due to her status as a former deputy.