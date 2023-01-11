Northview, Tate, Escambia High Softball Fields To Get New Lighting

The Escambia County District is planning to upgrade the softball field lighting at Northview, Tate and Escambia high schools.

The school district is accepting sealed bids through January 26, and interested contractors are required to attend a pre-bid conference on January 17 at Tate High School.

The winning bid and total cost will be approved by the school board at a later date.

Pictured: Lights shine above the Northview High School softball field as the sun sets on March 10, 2022. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.